OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A man arrested last week was never lodged in jail because of a lack of personnel at the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. "Toledo police came across a subject who had a warrant through our county, our dispatch was contacted who then contacted our corrections division, and it just happened that we had no certified deputies to be able to go and pick that subject up at that time," said Captain Kent Davis, the jail administrator at the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

