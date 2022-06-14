ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

2 Kansas men dead, another injured after head-on crash

 3 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Two Kansas men died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Thomas...

JC Post

