Resident Evil update: How to upgrade to the next-gen RE games

Resident Evil got a huge spotlight shone on it during the Capcom Showcase. Resident Evil 4, one of the greatest games of all time, is getting a complete remake, Resident Evil Village is getting a huge update in addition to fancy DLC, and Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are all getting upgrades to make them play better than ever on Xbox Series consoles and PS5.

We might have to wait a while before we’re able to play Resident Evil Village‘s Shadow of Rose DLC, which launches on October 28, but you can start playing the new next-gen updates for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 right now, for free if you already own the games. Just follow our instructions below to get your games downloaded and playing immediately.

How to upgrade Resident Evil on PS5

PS5 might be the most complicated console to redeem your Resident Evil upgrades, but just follow our instructions below to get playing as soon as possible.

If you own a physical version of any of the three updated games, make sure to insert the disc now or begin the installation of the digital version.

When the game icon appears on your home screen, the first suggested DLC option on the right will be the Free PS5 upgrade. If you can’t see this option, check the Add-Ons or the menu denoted by the ellipsis.

The upgrade file will be free, and it will begin downloading the full PS5 version of the game. You can uninstall your PS4 version past this point, but if you’re a physical owner, you will need to ensure the disc is inserted each time you play.

It’s not too complicated, but follow those instructions to get your new game downloaded.

How to upgrade Resident Evil on Xbox Series

Xbox Series consoles are thankfully far less complex thanks to Smart Delivery.

If you have a digital copy of the game, simply make sure to update the game and it will update to the Xbox Series X/S version.

If you have a physical copy of the game, make sure to insert the disc while connected to the internet, and then update the game. It will update to the next-gen version of the game.

How to upgrade Resident Evil on PC

Even easier than Xbox thanks to the lack of physical options, simply update your copy of Resident Evil 2, 3, or 7, and then you will have the latest version, complete with new visual features. Hopefully you have a PC capable of displaying those updated visuals.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.