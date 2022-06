If you haven't encountered the minor social media skirmish that accompanied the opening of this show (and good on you), here's a topline summary. ‘That Is Not Who I Am’ was publicised as being written by a first-time playwright apparently called ‘Dave Davidson’. But people rightly suspected that it was actually authored by a big-name writer. Someone worked out who it was. The secret messily dribbled out. And people got pissed off (either because they felt the Royal Court had tricked them, or because they felt it was in poor taste to pretend to platform a newbie playwright while actually staging the work of a bankable name). Is this play good enough to overshadow all the drama? Kinda.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO