ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg brewpub seeks facade grant on historic building. Here are the plans

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BavH_0gA6YCkO00

GALESBURG — A downtown Galesburg brew pub is seeking a city facade grant that would help repair the exterior of its historic building and eventually lead to added options inside the restaurant.

Iron Spike Brewing Company, 150 E. Simmons St., has proposed a $151,030 project that would replace 13 arched windows on the second floor and include tuckpointing/sealing of the brick on the north and east walls. The repairs are needed due to water water damage and are required to preserve the building and allow further interior renovations to take place.

Applicants are eligible to request up to 50% or a maximum of $40,000 (city portion only) of the project costs through the facade grant program. The Facade Advisory Committee gave its approval of the project at its June 7 meeting, and the issue will now move on for City County approval.

If approved, Iron Spike anticipates beginning work this month with an estimated completion by Sept. 1.

The former Central Fire Station is a designated Local Landmark and the applicant has also applied for a Certificate of Appropriateness that was approved by the Landmark Commission at its June 7 meeting.

Iron Spike would utilize second floor as a banquet area

Iron Spike General Manager Daniel Hite says finishing the windows on the second floor would allow for the renovation of the second floor into a dining and banquet area complete with a prep kitchen and dining room. The upstairs area would include the existing bar and lounge area that is currently not able to be used due to the erosion of the brick and mortar and the weather damaged windows.

"Our plan for the second floor is to reopen it with a space available to be reserved for a wide variety of events," Hite said. "It will look much like it does now but with improvements."

Hite said existing pool tables and a bar area would remain on the second floor and be available for guests that reserve the room.

Depending on the event, the second floor banquet room could accommodate 50 to 100 guests.

"The upstairs has an elevator for easy access to the second floor and the 13 windows around the event space make it a perfect place," Hite said. "It has a fantastic view of busy downtown Simmons Street and the new Park Plaza."

According to facade grant application, Iron Spike has 13 full-time and 17 part-time existing jobs and it anticipates the work will allow it to create three new full-time and three new part-time positions.

The Bar 65 seeks grant funds for improvements

The Bar 65 also is seeking facade grant money for proposed facade improvements at 65 S. Cherry St.

The proposed project includes tuckpointing, adding a rear exit door under an existing window header, replacing six second story windows (currently boarded up), relocating furnace vent pipes that currently exit through the boarded-up windows, replacing the rear exit door, adding a wall sign above the rear door, adding a light above the new sign, new gutters and painting the rear facade.

If approved, The Bar 65 owner Sam Burdick anticipates beginning work as soon as possible. The estimated total facade project cost is $44,079 and the business is eligible to request up to 50% or a maximum of $40,000 (city portion only) of the project costs through the facade grant program. In this case 50% would be 22,039.

The Facade Advisory Committee gave its approval of The Bar 65 project at its June 7 meeting, and the issue will now move on for City County approval.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon. Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive. Police say there were...
BETTENDORF, IA
1470 WMBD

Storms overnight knock out power in the Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. — Thunderstorms that rolled through the Peoria area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, initially knocked out power for several thousand residents. As of 9:45 a.m.: Just over 194 Peoria County residents were without power; in Tazewell County, 38 residents were in the dark; 79 customers in Woodford County were without power, and 24 residents in McLean County were without power.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond Expo’. Anshu Singh said she has seen a shift in how people think about water quality-related technology. Updated: 1 hour ago. The water could be potentially dangerous for kayakers. Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bills to assist victims...
ABINGDON, IL
977wmoi.com

Ryan Matthew Stromson

Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36 of Abingdon, died Friday June 10, 2022. He was born May 15, 1986 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of John and Cathy (Carlson) Stromson. Ryan is survived by one son, Ayden Stromson and one daughter, Brynn Stromson, both at home; his parents, John and Cathy Stromson of Abingdon; his brother, Justin Stromson of Abingdon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
ABINGDON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington man arrested after morning garage fire

A Burlington man is under arrest after an early morning garage fire. Mark Antonio Carter, age 44, is charged with Arson in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance. At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 14, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Brewpub#Brew Pub#Grant Money#Facade#Erosion#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Central Fire Station#Local Landmark#The Landmark Commission
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island investigates early morning Wednesday shooting

On Wednesday at 5:12 a.m., Rock Island police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of Circle K, 4423 11th St., Rock Island. Officers located spent shell casings in the parking lot and two individuals arrived at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, with one victim sustaining non-life threatening injuries, police said. The department’s Criminal Investigations is following up on this case.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

4 arrests made in Peoria’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is updating the community about the latest directed patrol that was conducted Tuesday, June 14. According to a Peoria Press Release, four arrests were made, one illegal firearm was seized, 12 tickets were issued and two vehicles were impounded. One...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

June is a lucky month to be from the Quad Cities when it comes to lottery jackpots. Christine Sanders of Davenport won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game on June 2. Then Rran Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 in their “Supreme” scratch game on June 10. Now Jean Miller of Davenport has […]
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

ISP and Knox County Major Crime Task Force Assisting with Death Investigation in Abingdon

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
ABINGDON, IL
KCJJ

Wapello man charged with stalking Iowa City woman

A Wapello man faces a number of charges after allegedly casing a woman’s residence, attempting to break in, and threatening to kill her. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 Sunday night. 22-year-old Hector Villagrana reportedly attempted to break into the woman’s Taft Avenue residence using a lock-picking tool. The woman had received text messages from Villagrana beforehand indicating that he planned to break in and assault her and anyone else who was with her.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI after striking parked truck

Galesburg Police, early Saturday afternoon, June 11th, responded to the 200 block of East Main Street for a two-vehicle accident. A Toyota minivan had struck a legally-parked Ram truck on the road. No one was injured. The truck’s owner witnessed the crash from inside an adjacent business. The minivan’s driver was identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Becker who had difficulty maintaining balance and appeared confused, according to police reports. Becker told police he drank a “shooter of 99 proof vodka” at Hi-Lo before driving. Becker showed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and he was arrested. According to police reports, while at the Public Safety Building, Becker made numerous odd statements and could not remain still. After officers requested a blood sample from Becker he told police “it’s going to show meth.” Becker was charged with DUI Drugs and Aggravated DUI – No Insurance. He was cited for Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, and driving an Unsafe Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy