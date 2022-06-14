Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 are expected today. * WHERE...Portions of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO