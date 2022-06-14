Companies looking to hire over 2,000 people at Atlanta airport job fair Tuesday

Atlanta's airport holds job fair to fill thousands of jobs

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is hosting a summer career fair on Tuesday, June 14.

There will be about 40 recruiters hiring for over 2,000 positions, including managerial roles and jobs with airlines, cargo, maintenance, concessions, and other companies.

As Atlanta passenger numbers continue increasing to pre-pandemic levels, officials want to connect skilled metro Atlanta job seekers with employers who help run the world’s busiest airport.

All attendees must be registered for the fair before arriving. You can register, here.

The job fair will be held at the airport’s domestic atrium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

