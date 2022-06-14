Sheriff’s Office Warning People Not To Pick Up Folded Dollar Bills

A Michigan mother and her three children were killed over the weekend at their home and their deaths are now being investigated as a homicide, local authorities reported.The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said they received a dispatch to attend to reports of a man with a gun and multiple shots being fired to a home in the Austin Township of Michigan, located just south of Big Rapids, at about 2.30pm on Saturday.After arriving at the home, they located the bodies of three children, all under the age of 10, and one woman, their mother, all of whom were declared dead....
Comments / 8