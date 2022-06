URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley, Camas Prairie and Southern Twin. Falls County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM...

BOISE, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO