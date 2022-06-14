ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Governor Baker to promote FORWARD legislation in Springfield: infrastructure improvement

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNjyv_0gA6Ur4J00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker will be in Springfield Tuesday, promoting the Administration’s forward legislation and the effect it would have on infrastructure in the area.

The Governor will join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for an event at the Overland Lofts on Chestnut Street at three Tuesday afternoon.

Amherst police and community forum

The FORWARD Bill stands for an act investing in future opportunities for resiliency, workforce and Revitalized downtowns.

It would allocated Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to projects to help cities recover from the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Governor#Administration#American#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy