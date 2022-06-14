ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

2 Kansas men dead, another injured after head-on crash

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Two Kansas men died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Thomas...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri. At 10p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 800 block of Kindelberger Road, according to a media release. They located Johnson's body in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies in Missouri motorcycle accident

CARTER COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Thursday in Carter County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King driven by 71-year-old Michael L. Beckham of Winchester, Kan. was eastbound on U.S. 60 one mile east of Fremont. The driver...
CARTER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Accidents
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Accidents
City
Ford, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Hutch Post

Police investigate $100,000 damage to apartment in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Dr. in Manhattan. Just before 3:30p.m Wednesday, MH Development and a 52-year-old woman reported carpet, light fixtures, walls, a refrigerator, doors, cabinets, couch, mattress, glass tables, dresser, weight bench and more were damaged inside of an apartment, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Weather service now says EF2 tornado struck Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —After analysis and a follow up survey, it has been determined that a small EF-2 tornado occurred just before 7:30p.. Saturday June 11 in Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service. The small brief tornado had a path of only 0.30 miles just east of the KSU...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KBI executed search warrants at Junction City Police Dept.

GEARY COUNTY – On Wednesday, June 15, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) executed search warrants at the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), and other police department facilities in Geary County, according to a media release from the agency. The search warrants relate to an ongoing investigation into allegations...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Chevy Equinox#Frontier Forensics#Ems
Hutch Post

KSHSAA private school multiplier headed to elected officials

TOPEKA — The state championship dominance of schools like Bishop Miege is at least on the table to be discussed by the State Board of Education and the Kansas Legislature. The classifications from 4A and down voted in favor of a proposed change that would introduce a multiplier for successful private schools that would inflate their enrollment number for classification purposes, 5A and 6A did not vote in favor.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Dan Fitzgerald hired to coach KU baseball

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dan Fitzgerald, an elite recruiter, player developer, coach and ascending figure in college baseball, has been named the Kansas Baseball Head Coach, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced today. Fitzgerald has signed a 6-year contract that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2028 season. “Dan...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy