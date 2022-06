Open space and affordable housing are the hallmarks of the master plan Island Autism Group unveiled in front of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission last Thursday. Founded in 2008 by Kate DeVane and Marcy Bettencourt, IAG offers programming and helps fund therapy sessions for Islanders with autism. The three-phase master plan would be carried out on 7.5 acres of land off Lambert’s Cove Road in West Tisbury. IAG bought the property in 2020 from the Child family, jointly with the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank. The land bank acquired 10 acres, while 7.5 acres went to the autism group.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO