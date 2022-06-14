ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

OP-ED | Teachers Need This Summer Break More Than Ever

By Barth Keck
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school year is coming to an end across Connecticut. Thank goodness. As a teacher completing his 31st year in the classroom, I’ve always looked forward to summer as a time to relax, refresh, and recharge. And by the end of each August, I’ve always been eager to get back to...

DoingItLocal

Connecticut Families Can Now Apply for the Child Tax Credit

The state is now receiving applications for families seeking the Child Tax Rebate, one of several tax cuts approved by Democrats in this year’s state budget. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible for the maximum state tax rebate of up to $250 per child.
NBC Connecticut

Some Conn. Schools to Lose Free School Breakfast and Lunch on June 30

During the pandemic, students were fed for free. That's thanks to nutrition waivers from the USDA that allowed children across the country to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost. But this pandemic-era initiative will expire on June 30. "So, everything will go back to pre-COVID regulations. Children will have...
NewsTimes

30 free things to do in Connecticut this summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the cost of living skyrockets due to record inflation, many individuals might be trying to cut back on their recreational activities to save a few dollars. However, the Nutmeg State has plenty of free activities for residents and visitors alike to take advantage of, including attending concerts, or scouting out a swimming or hiking destination without having to spend a single cent — aside from the gas to get there.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
Identifying Exclusionary Zoning

Hawaii resident Trey Gordner, founder and CEO of a digital marketing company for public libraries, was pursuing his master’s degree in urban planning at Virginia Tech when some work in Connecticut attracted his attention. Desegregate Connecticut, a coalition formed in 2020 to address land-use issues that create exclusionary zoning policies, had completed its Connecticut Zoning Atlas in 2021.
Connecticut Fishing Report- June 16, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the beat continues across Central/Eastern CT, with the Connecticut River holding big numbers of striped bass. There are some true giants starting to show up, along with loads of fish around slot-size. Durning the dawn and dusk periods you can get these fish to eat topwater plugs and/or soft plastics, but during the day it has been a live bunker game. Luckily, the bunker has moved in well, and is easy to find. The reefs out front are also starting to hold a few big fish that have been falling for topwaters and live eels. The fluke action has been decent in 30-50 feet of water on white and chartreuse bucktails tipped with Gulp, while the sea bass action has been steady on slow pitch jigs.
i95 ROCK

Vacation Review Goes Horribly Wrong for Connecticut

I love Connecticut, but anyone who knows me will tell you, I'm a biblical glutton for punishment. One of the only things I like more than the Nutmeg State, is someone that can make me laugh, a person like Alex Traynor. Today, I opened Alex's Youtube video titled "Vacation Review: Connecticut" and enjoyed every second of the 7+ minute video.
Unemployment Dips Slightly In May

Connecticut’s unemployment rate dipped slightly and the state added an estimated 1,600 jobs in May, according to the Connecticut Labor Department. Unemployment weekly filings ticked up slightly due to seasonal layoffs, but unemployment dropped 0.2% to 4.2%. “Connecticut continues to have high workforce participation and the job market remains...
