Collier County, FL

New community development could be coming to unincorporated Collier County

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A new community could be coming to unincorporated Collier County.

On Tuesday, county commissioners will discuss approving the Terreno community development.

It’s slated to bring more people into the area near the corner of Randall Blvd and Immokalee Rd.

The building company is Pulte homes, they say they have all the permits already.

Commissioners meet this morning and they’re expecting to adopt an ordinance allowing the Terreno community.

The land covers about 320 acres.

In total it would have 685 residential units and include all sorts of amenities for residents.

If approved this would allow the development, through the board of supervisors to manage and finance certain basic infrastructures, like water supplies, sewers, roads, and bridges.

