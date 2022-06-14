ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Former Effingham County High star Olivia Brown continues to clear hurdles at Kennesaw State

By Donald Heath
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago
Former Effingham County High School track and field standout Olivia Brown already has travel plans for next spring.

“I’m going to Oregon; I’ve made up my mind,” said Brown, a junior at Kennesaw State University who has her sights focused on competing against the top collegiate hurdlers in the country.

She already has cleared several hurdles toward her goal. In three years as an Owl, she’s been the Atlantic Sun Conference’s 60-meter indoor hurdle champion and twice the conference’s outdoor 100-meter hurdle champ.

Her best time this spring in the 100 hurdles — a personal and school record of 13.43 seconds to win the conference championship at the University of North Florida — qualified Brown for a spot among the top 48 at the NCAA East Prelims on May 26 in Bloomington, Indiana.

On a wet track at the preliminaries, she couldn’t overcome adversity in her heat. The starter’s gun didn’t fire at first. Eventually, after a proper start, she slowed after hitting the final two hurdles and finished with a time of 13.72.

She needed to be among the top 24 to advance to the next round of the prelims but finished 35th. The top 12 of the next round advanced to the NCAA Division I Championships on June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

A few of Brown’s Kennesaw teammates, including Jasmine Akins (long jump) of Calvary Day, made the trip west.

And that’s where Brown wants to be next spring.

She’s risen to higher levels in the past. As a sophomore and junior at ECHS, she placed second at the GHSA Class 6A track and field championships.

But as a senior in 2019, she found another gear and blew away her competition by nearly a half second to earn a state title.

Brown still holds school records in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400 hurdles, long jump and high jump.

She said her junior season at Kennesaw presented challenges.

“It was a new year. I had a new coach. I felt like I was stagnant, and it’s tough when you have a huge target on your back,” Brown said of being the defending A-Sun indoor and outdoor hurdles champion.

She said at one point she seeked spiritual guidance from above.

“I thought, ‘Please be the wind beneath my wings,’ ” Brown said about her prayers.

And she received that extra push. She was second after her qualifying heat at the conference indoor championships before tying a school record with a 8.34 to win the 60-meter hurdles at Liberty University.

In the spring, she missed her first two outdoor meets because of a COVID quarantine, but navigated the season to win the conference outdoor 100 hurdles.

“I didn’t really feel anything,” Brown said. “I was on a mission to qualify (for the NCAA prelims). I wanted to make sure I was there.”

Brown, an English major, continues to look ahead. Because of the lost spring season due to COVID concerns in 2020, she’ll have two years of eligibility. During her fifth year, she plans to work on a master's degree — and clearing more hurdles during the track seasons.

“I wouldn’t say I was disappointed (after not advancing from the prelims). This time was just a learning experience,” Brown said.

