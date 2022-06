For Dickies, workwear is its bread and butter. But with its debut collaboration with New York Sunshine, the Texas-based brand and John Margaritis fuse art and fashion. Titled ‘Sun-Dyed in Texas,’ the collaboration takes form in two parts. Set up in the summer of 2021, the first segment consists of two physical installations in Marfa, Texas that stood for six months. A stick-frame house and a series of billboards wrapped in Dickies signature twill fabric cast an eye-catching glow against the clear night sky. The second portion of the collaboration sees the limited-edition apparel collection crafted out of the weathered material from the Marfa installations.

MARFA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO