Outerwear specialists Arc’teryx is has now released two new pairs of the “Norvan LD 3 GTX” shoes with them being stocked at Cumbria-based retailer Working Class Heroes. Coming in “Black Pilot” and “Dark Cocoon” color palettes, these running sneakers have been made with a super-cushioned inner with a baltic mesh upper. The polyolefin overlays have also been integrated to add extra structure and resistance while the ariaprene foam tongue welcomes a lightly padded mesh lining. The whole outer shell of the shoe has been constructed using a GORE-TEX membrane for added waterproofing with the shock-absorbent midsole and tread featuring extra grip for a smooth ride on the trail. Finishing off the design, the Arc’teryx branding has been kept minimal with a printed logo on the outer heel and scripting along the side.

APPAREL ・ 5 HOURS AGO