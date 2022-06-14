ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Woman falls into Colorado River at Grand Canyon, dies after getting swept away by rapid currents

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tennessee woman has died after falling into the water in Grand Canyon National Park and getting caught by the Colorado River's swift current, authorities said Monday. Park officials said 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was...

Fuster Cluck
4d ago

We need better water control. Perhaps expanded background checks before someone's allowed into the water.

Gman67
4d ago

I hiked the canyon about 20 years ago and there was a book for sale at practically every cash register. It was titled “Death in the Grand Canyon”. I was told that it is rewritten every year as it’s a constantly expanding work. I had no idea it was so dangerous until I started reading the stories. I will tell you, from then on I had a greater appreciation and healthy fear of the Grand Canyon. There are so many ways to die there and most are caused by a lack of common sense. It’s a real life embodiment of the Darwin Award.

water Child
4d ago

she got out to far Rapid waters Carried her off should of had a vest on she was probably just cooling down after long hike. So sad Prayers to her family and friends .

CBS News

CBS News

