Tanker crash causes damage to infrastructure along future interstate corridor

 5 days ago
A tanker truck crash on State Road 37 in Marion County caused damage to newly-laid asphalt and guardrails along the highway Friday morning.

No injuries were reported in the crash and resulting fire.

Dane Meadows, the tanker's driver, was heading south from Indianapolis to Mount Vernon, Ind. when a tire on the vehicle blew.

The vehicle then veered to the right across two lanes and into a median barrier.

The crash occurred near the State Road 37/Wicker Road intersection, about half way between Smith Valley Road and I-465.

Because of the incident, drivers are asked to be aware of lane closures in the area for guardrail repair.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the pavement will be smoothed later when the final layer of pavement is added in the area.

As the construction season continues, INDOT continues to ask motorists to be careful as they drive through the I-69 Finish Line corridor in Morgan, Johnson and Marion counties.

Morgan County

INDOT notes motorists should expect traffic pattern changes along I-69 and State Road 37 in Morgan County this week.

"Daytime crews are installing permanent pavement markings north of Martinsville as weather allows and bridgwork near Teeters Road may require lane closures," INDOT said in its weekly On Track Update.

There will also be crews working during nighttime hours paving the State Road 39/Morton Avenue ramps and roundabouts in Martinsville.

Paving work will also take place near the Indian Creek bridge on Martinsville's south side.

Johnson County

Up in Johnson County, the Bluffdale Drive extension is expected to open in the coming days, either late this week or early next week. The extension will provide access west of State Road 37/future I-69 from Fairview Road to Smith Valley Road.

"Smith Valley Road is expected to close west of (State Road) 37 shortly after the new Bluffdale Road section opens," INDOT noted. "Smith Valley Road will remain open east of (State Road) 37 at the traffic signal."

Crews have poured concrete for the State Road 144 bridge over the future interstate last week. State Road 144 east of State Road 37 is expected to close later this summer for drainage work in the area.

Marion County

Motorists who have driving along I-465 on Indianapolis' southwest side have likely noticed the Mann Road Bridge has been demolished over the beltway interstate.

"The I-465 exit ramp remains open to one-way traffic turning north onto Mann Road, with the traffic signal temporarily replaced with a yield sign," INDOT noted.

Motorists can also expect nighttime lane closures for more bridgework on I-465 between the State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue and Keystone Avenue on the city's southern edge.

Utility workers are working to instal new lines near the intersection of Epler and Belmont avenues before road construction crews arrive to work in the area.

"Belmont is closed except for local traffic south of Epler Avenue," INDOT noted. "Expect a full closure of Belmont and Epler avenues west of (State Road) 37 in July to build the future I-69 interchange."

Indianapolis Star reporter Jen Guadarrama contributed to this story.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

