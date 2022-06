Maine State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer they stopped in Sidney was allegedly drunk behind the wheel. It was just after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon when State Police received two independent 911 calls from drivers who were concerned about a tractor-trailer driver. They told police the driver was operating the unit erratically, almost hitting other vehicles as the rig swerved in and out of its lane while traveling northbound on I-95 in Sidney. This picture, taken by the Trooper's dashcam, is not of the truck pulled over, but as it was being driven down the highway.

2 DAYS AGO