Kelly’s Angels awards $24k in scholarships to grads

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Kelly’s Angels, the Capital Region charity devoted to helping local children and families who are facing loss and grief, will award $24,000 in scholarships this spring to 16 local high school graduates. The awardees were selected because of their commitment to helping others, and their resiliency in overcoming significant adversity.

A teacher, wife, and mom, Kelly Mulholland died in 2007 at 37-years-old after a long struggle with breast cancer. She left behind her husband, Mark, and two children, Connor and McKenna, who were just seven and five at the time.

The Mulhollands founded Kelly’s Angels to honor her memory and her commitment to helping children suffering through similar tragedies. Now in its 12th year, Kelly’s Angels provides grants to children who have lost a sibling or parent to cancer or other illness and families who are battling a life-threatening condition. In 2021, the organization presented more than $70,000 in grants to local children and families, all of it made possible through the generosity of its donors and supporters.

“While we can’t protect our children from the challenges and hardships that life can bring, these scholarships are a way to celebrate some amazing local students and remind them that, even in the face of adversity, they are not alone,” said Kelly’s Angels Founder and President Mark Mulholland. “It is our hope that these scholarships will inspire them to continue to persevere, earn a college degree and find joy along the way.”

Each of the following students will receive a $1,500 Kelly’s Angels scholarship in 2022:

Kelly’s Angels scholarship winners. (Photo provided by Kelly’s Angels Board of Directors)
  • Glens Falls High School
    • Sierra Ramsey
    • Jack Bordeau
  • Hoosic Valley High School
    • Rachel Doty-Snay
    • Jordan (JJ) Barton
  • Queensbury High School
    • Lucas Chenier
    • Jordan Conine
  • Saratoga Central Catholic High School
    • Daniel Mantia
    • Thalia Guarneri
  • Saratoga Springs High School
    • Sara Maslak
    • Quinn Ragan
  • South Glens Falls High School
    • Nathan DeLancy
    • Emily Goodsell
  • Stillwater High School
    • Tai Surakan
    • Lauren Zazzaro
  • Whitehall High School
    • Kylee Covey
    • Tristan Briggs-Little
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

