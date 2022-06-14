City, developer reach agreement on sanitary sewer for future housing development

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARTINSVILLE — The city of Martinsville and a housing developer have reached an agreement concerning the extension of sanitary sewer lines into a future residential development known as Hanna Farms in the city's south end.

The Martinsville Board of Public Works & Safety approved an agreement Monday with Forestar Real Estate Group, a Texas-based residential lot development company, that would have both parties split the cost of pumping out waste from manholes and sewer pipes in the new subdivision in the event that "a shortage of parts or materials necessary" leads to delays in the extension of the sewer lines.

Forestar is looking to develop around 280 homes on 85 acres of farmland east of Artesian Avenue in the city's south end. The city has already agreed to provide sanitary sewer service to the property.

The company had asked for the agreement as a kind of safeguard in the event that the city is unable to extend sewer utilities by the time the first homes are occupied, but city officials balked at the company's request to make the municipality solely responsible for removing waste generated from new residential homes.

Melissa Garrard, entitlements manager with Forestar, said the company was agreeable to the city's request that both parties share that burden in the event that a supply chain shortage is the reason for the city's project being delayed.

The sewer project is expected to go out for bid in July, according to Gary Oakes, the city's director of planning and engineering, around the same time that Forestar plans to close its deal with the owners of the Hanna Farms property.

Homes in the subdivision are expected to range in price between $250,000 and $325,000, Garrard told city officials back in December, with first residents moving in by early 2023.

Some county officials have expressed concerns that the often-flooded area is not prepared for increased development.

During a Morgan County Drainage Board meeting in March, county surveyor Terry Brock showed the board a preliminary draft of a new map that shows how development of I-69 and new access roads may have put the Hanna Farms property in a floodplain.

The next regular meeting of the Martinsville Board of Works & Safety is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, at Martinsville City Hall, 59 S. Jefferson St., Martinsville.

Economic development

If the city of Martinsville and Morgan County hope to see economic growth in the coming years, they will need to seriously improve their housing inventory.

That was the central message from Mike Dellinger, executive director of the Morgan County Economic Development Corporation, who told Martinsville City Council on Monday that a local team is working with housing developers to bring more homes to the region, including rental properties.

"We need housing for our workers, for our young people who are starting out and might not be able to afford that first house," Dellinger said.

He also noted that despite the fact that housing prices continue to rise, families remain interested in acquiring homes in Morgan County.

"People have the financial wherewithal," he said. "They just need the supply."

Part of Dellinger's job also involves attracting commercial and industrial enterprises, which can be difficult when the county's population has largely remained stagnant for the past decade. He noted that the county continually loses its young people who go off to college and live in more prosperous communities.

Census numbers recently showed that Morgan County had a 4.2% increase in population from 2010 to 2020 — one of the slowest in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

"The data would indicate they don't move back here," he said. "They're moving to Hendricks and Johnson counties, where there's capacity. So we lose all that. We need to create more capacity."

Dellinger also said that drainage on the east side of Martinsville — where Hanna Farms is slated to be developed — has been identified by local officials as a top concern. For that reason, officials are pursuing funding from the state's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) to address the issue, he said.

In other business, the council approved a rezoning request from B-2 to B-3 for a property at 490 E. Morgan St.

The next regular meeting of Martinsville City Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, at Martinsville City Hall, 59 S. Jefferson St., Martinsville.

Contact reporter Peter Blanchard at 765-346-2942 or pblanchard@reporter-times.com. Follow him on Twitter @peterlblanchard.

