ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, AR

Early voting starts today in Howard County Judge run-off election

southwestarkansasradio.com
 5 days ago

Early voting starts today in Howard County for the office of Howard County Judge. Two candidates, Brent Pinkerton and Kevin Smith are running for the office during this run-off...

southwestarkansasradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County’s quest to be ‘wet’ falling behind

Having fallen behind their progress goals to this point, the group Vote Pike County Arkansas Wet (VPCAW) will be having their second mail-out this week. Unlike the first effort earlier this year, all registered voters of the county will receive a pair of cards in the mail this time around.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in Hope a Success

Multiple organizations and members of the community turned out to participate in Hope’s first ever Juneteenth Celebration at Northside Park today. The festivities kicked off with a parade that started at Yerger and traveled through Hope until it reached Northside Park. Once there, food, music, games, and fun were on the agenda and the park was filled with area residents visiting and children playing.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Harvest Texarkana Is Looking For Some Corn Pickers

Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana is seeking volunteers to help pick fresh corn thanks to a very generous grower in our area. Here is what Camille had to say about this upcoming event:. I received word yesterday afternoon that 2 ½ acres of corn has been planted for us...
TEXARKANA, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

HCCC exceeds telethon goal of $30,000

Thursday night, the Nashville Rotary Club hosted the 35th annual Howard County Children’s Center telethon. This year, the children’s center had a goal of $30,000, which they exceeded. Howard County Children’s Center executive director, Rose Ray announced the funds will be used to construct an outdoor sportsplex.
NASHVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Howard County, AR
City
Nashville, AR
Howard County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Umpire, AR
City
Dierks, AR
Nashville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
City
Mineral Springs, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: Two wildcat wells in southern Nevada County

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission has received reports about drilling activity in South Arkansas. Weiser-Brown Operating Company is the operator and Sewell Drilling Company is the contractor for two wildcat wells in Nevada County. The Howell No. 1 is 1,107 feet FSL and 2,435 feet FEL in Section 3-15S-22W. Permit depth is to 3,050 feet in the Tokio Zone. The location is on the southern end of Nevada County Road 135, east of the Falcon community. The New Hope No. 1 is 2,061 feet FNL and 1,085 feet FEL in Section 34-14S-22W. Permit depth is to 3,500 feet in the Tokio Zone. The location is on Nevada County Road 4 near New Hope Church. Work on both wells began June 14.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
texarkanafyi.com

This Weekend in Texarkana – June 17 & 18

Is gonna be a super Father’s Day weekend in Texarkana. Some great events and activities are planned for the Juneteenth weekend along with some fantastic live music that involves the Rolling Stones and Elvis!. Friday, June 17 at Crossties it is the Big Daddy Daughter Dance, the theme for...
TEXARKANA, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

City of Dierks passes new code enforcement ordinance

The city of Dierks has adopted a new ordinance designed to help clean up the town. At Monday’s city council meeting, aldermen voted six to nothing in favor of passing the multi-page ordinance. Officials say there’s an increasing number of residences in town that are becoming unsightly. Police Chief John McKee presented the ordinance for consideration by aldermen & will be responsible for enforcement. Police will make contact with property owners who are deemed to be in violation of the ordinance & ask them to work on cleaning up their property. If sufficient progress isn’t made on the clean up, Dierks residents will become subject to a fine ranging between two hundred and one thousand dollars.
DIERKS, AR
texarkanafyi.com

13-year-old Aiden Howard to Host 2022 Juneteenth Parade in Texarkana

We had the opportunity to sit down with Aiden Howard about all of his plans for the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Texarkana. This Saturday, June 18 beginning at 2:00 pm, events and activities are planned for EVERYBODY!. Aiden is a super bright young man, extremely polite, and motivated to...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
KSLA

Mobile dental clinic to provide free services in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Mission of Mercy’s mobile dental clinic is in the Texarkana area through Saturday, June 18, offering free dental services. Texarkana dentist Dr. David Steele is among volunteers from the dental profession providing the free services. The CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System teamed up with the Texas Dental Association’s Smiles Foundation to sponsor the clinic.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#County Judge#Politics Local#Election Local#The Republican Primary#Carter Day Center#Kmtb
southwestarkansasradio.com

Benefit for Helms at DHS cafeteria on Saturday

The Dierks High School cafeteria will host a fund raiser tomorrow for Kevin Helms. Saturday’s benefit begins with a five o’clock meal that features smoked chicken, baked beans, potato salad, a roll, dessert and drink for $10. An auction is scheduled to start at six o’clock. In...
DIERKS, AR
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Man Gets Life For Double Murder

A Cass County jury sentenced Kevin Shepard of Atlanta to two counts of capital murder. Judge Bill Miller sentenced him Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors say Shepard killed Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold and then burned their bodies.
CASS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
txktoday.com

Probation ordered for father who let son decompose in kitchen

TEXARKANA, Texas–A father who left his son’s corpse to decompose in his kitchen for years was sentenced Tuesday to a five-year term of probation in Bowie County. David McMichael, 67, was arrested March 29 on a charge of abuse of a corpse by New Boston, Texas, police after skeletonized remains were found in the kitchen of his home in the 1200 block of Merrilll Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the house by a family member who reported not seeing David McMichael or his adult son, Jason McMichael, for some time.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Choctaw Nation breaks ground for Hochatown casino

HOCHATOWN, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation broke ground Tuesday for its newest casino property, Choctaw Landing. The $165 million project will create more than 2,000 jobs for Hochatown, Broken Bow and McCurtain County. The four-story, 200,000 square foot building will feature 100 hotel rooms, a casino, restaurants, bars,...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KTAL

TTPD: 2 teens arrested, accused of breaking into cars

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy