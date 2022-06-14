Early voting starts today in Howard County Judge run-off election

The city of Dierks has adopted a new ordinance designed to help clean up the town. At Monday’s city council meeting, aldermen voted six to nothing in favor of passing the multi-page ordinance. Officials say there’s an increasing number of residences in town that are becoming unsightly. Police Chief John McKee presented the ordinance for consideration by aldermen & will be responsible for enforcement. Police will make contact with property owners who are deemed to be in violation of the ordinance & ask them to work on cleaning up their property. If sufficient progress isn’t made on the clean up, Dierks residents will become subject to a fine ranging between two hundred and one thousand dollars.

DIERKS, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO