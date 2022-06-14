ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

With construction on luxury apartments starting soon, East Peoria looks to the city's past

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
The apartment complex in East Peoria’s future will bear a name that hearkens back to the city’s past.

Early settlers in the area in the 1860s initially dubbed East Peoria "Bluetown." More than 150 years later, the Indianapolis-based developer Flaherty and Collins Properties is bringing 501 Blutowne to East Peoria’s Levee District.

East Peoria Planning and Development Director Ty Livingston said that construction on 501 Blutowne is expected to begin later this summer or early in the fall. He estimated that the project will take 14 to 18 months to complete, and that the complex will be ready for tenants by early or mid-2024.

“The developer is working with local contractors on final figures,” Livingston added. “Given supply chain shortages, these are a bit of a moving target right now.”

The complex will consist of 230 one and two-bedroom units, according to Livingston. The monthly rent has not been finalized, but will be consistent with the market. 501 Blutowne will be located along Clock Tower Drive and West Washington Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HILfn_0gA6PaUF00

Pekin Daily Times

Pekin Daily Times

