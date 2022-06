Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time is […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO