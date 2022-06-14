ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Excessive heat warning for a sweltering Tuesday

By Stephanie Mead
WISH-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Already a record breaking morning in terms of heat! We broke the record low max wit temperatures starting off in the lower to mid 80s. It’ll be a sweltering day with highs soaring to the upper 90s to near 100°! Humidity will be sky high...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Wonderful weekend before high heat returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fantastic weather this weekend with low humidity, lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. TODAY: You’ll notice a difference when you step out the door today. Humidity is low and it feels much more comfortable outside. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. Winds may be a bit breezy at times out of the northeast. It will be beautiful today with highs in the upper 70s near 80.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Beautiful Father’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Relief from the humidity will remain for this weekend. However, the heat will start to return next week. TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue. Dew points will also remain in the comfortable range. Low temperatures in the mid 50s. TOMORROW / FATHER’S DAY: Any outdoor plans are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Refreshing weekend ahead, then hot air returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A busy start to Friday was the story for those mainly south of interstate 70 with several severe thunderstorms producing tree damage. We would eventually see clearing skies with a gradual decrease in humidity, albeit having a warm afternoon. Enjoy terrific weather for Father’s Day weekend before the heat and humidity return.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Brief relief from the heat ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a chance for rain and storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning. This will open the door for a shot of relief from the hot and muggy air going into the weekend. However, the heat looks to quickly return by next week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Officials urge caution as swim season heats up

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — With two drowning cases reported in two days in central Indiana, officials are asking adults and kids to be extra careful around the water. Witness to 2 girls’ drownings in Greenwood: ‘No one yelled out’. They are asking that people don’t swim in...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Severe thunderstorm warning, watch in effect for parts of southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in southern and south-central Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland Counties until 11:45 a.m. At 11:07 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Versailles,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Kroger: Shoppers buying less, switching to store brands. Kroger says shoppers are buying less and switching to store brands. The CEO says rising inflation has consumers rethinking their shopping and eating habits. Kroger is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Leah Severson, SEO & Local Search Consultant

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Leah Severson, a Carmel SEO & Local Search Coach and Consultant who works with business owners to increase their free exposure on Google. Leah shares how running her coaching business came out of her own experience of owning a photography studio for more than 20 years, how desperation is a horrible marketing partner, and how you can get more traffic and sales for your business. Learn more about Leah Severson here. Thanks for listening!
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Sky High
WISH-TV

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here’s a list of fireworks shows that are still scheduled around central Indiana, sorted by county and city. Know of something fun going on in your town or somewhere not listed here? Send an email to WISHWeb@WISHTV.com with location, time and anything else we need to know about the event.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Book Fest 2022 & Juneteenth Celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy’s 5th annual Center for Black Literature & Culture’s Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration is happening Saturday morning. The celebrations are June 18, from 11-3 p.m. at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis. Find out more information about the event here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Disease Absent During COVID Come Roaring Back

Disease suppressed during the pandemic are re-emerging and behaving in really strange ways. There's a rise in RSV, adenovirus, monkeypox and hepatitis. This has scientists scratching their heads. In this week's episode I speak with Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, infectious disease specialist at Eskenazi Health, about what's behind this phenomenon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Grab a bite at Friday’s Juneteenth Foodways Festival

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)– Sixteen local restaurants, food vendors, and caterers will celebrate Black cuisine during Friday’s Juneteenth Foodways Festival. The festival, presented by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, is the first of its kind in Indianapolis. The event will give people an opportunity to come out and joy some...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WISH-TV

1 dead after shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting near Broad Ripple early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. It happened just before 1 a.m. near the AYR Apartments on 6155 N. Rural Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel proposes ban on dog and cat sales at pet stores

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel could become the latest Indiana city to ban the sale of dogs and cats at retail stores. Proponents say it’s a safeguard to protecting against “puppy mills.”. “When I was a reporter in Jacksonville, Florida, at a newspaper, I saw first hand...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

LED lighting maker to build Batesville facility

BATESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based manufacturer of LED lighting fixtures is expanding operations to Ripley County. IKIO LED Lighting LLC says it will invest $25 million to establish a manufacturing and warehousing facility in the Batesville Industrial Park and create 30 jobs over the next five years.
BATESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy