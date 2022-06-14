MTM On The Road: Getting Ready for the Gaylord Tornado Relief Concert

Local musicians are gathering in Gaylord for a special fundraiser on Tuesday.

This marks the city’s second Tornado Relief Concert.

Donations are encouraged all day long. Proceeds will go to community groups like the Otsego Community Foundation and Otsego County United Way.

Everyone is welcome to come out to the Pavilion on Court from 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for live music, food and more.

Our On The Road Crew, Lauren and Stephanie, are talking with community members about how you can get involved.