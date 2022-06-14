Food Made Fresh: Cheese-filled tater skins every bit as good as nacho cousin

You may recall the days when potato skins hit the restaurants and pubs. This crispy on the edges, cheese-filled delight has always been every bit as good as its nacho cousin. We typically see potato skins topped like a loaded baked potato. But other popular toppings have included chili, sauteed mushrooms, and nacho-inspired salsas and guacamole.

In the past, I’d scoop out the inside of the potato and save it for mashed potatoes. But this recipe uses the entire potato.

In an effort to offer more recipes that are dairy-free, this velvety cheeze sauce could pass for the most luxurious melty queso. The same sauce can be used to mix into macaroni or shells, or to top broccoli or rice. Many of the prepared quesos are ladened with oils and fake ingredients and don’t actually contain much dairy to start with. And you already know of the one made with processed cheese food.

I don’t necessarily recommend the packaged dairy-free cheeses, for the same reasons, the oils and artificial ingredients. But when you can make one this tasty and pack it with nutrients our bodies love, why not?

Potato Skins with Cheezy Sauce

8 (2 to 2 ½-inch) Yukon Gold potatoes

1/3 cup raw cashews

1 2/3 cups hot water

2½ tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

Non-stick cooking spray

Pickled jalapeno slices for serving

Scrub potatoes well and place in a large saucepan. Cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and continue to cook for approximately 20 minutes or until fork tender. Drain and set aside until cool enough to handle.

Cut each potato in half, lengthwise. Scoop out the center of each potato half, leaving a 1/8- to 1/4-inch border of potato around the edges each potato half. Reserve the scoops of potatoes to make the sauce.

Place each potato skin half onto a baking sheet, or an air-fryer basket, cut-side up. Spritz each one with non-stick cooking spray. If using an oven, preheat on 425 degrees F. When preheated, roast the potato skin halves for approximately 20 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp. If using the air-fryer, the times may vary based on the type you are using. (Note: In my toaster-oven type, the potatoes were browned and crisped in about 18 minutes.)

In a highspeed blender, place reserved potatoes (approximately 2 cups), raw cashews, hot water, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, turmeric, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder. Pulse 2 or 3 times, then blend on high until very smooth and creamy.

Drizzle a portion of cheezy sauce over each potato skin and top each one with a jalapeno slice to serve. Makes 16 potato skins. Extra sauce can be saved in an airtight jar for up to 1 week and used for pasta, or to top other veggies.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”