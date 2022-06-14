ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Meet Peoria's Plantman: This retired mechanical engineer has a passion for houseplants

By Leslie Renken, Journal Star
PEORIA – Rachid Boutahir cares for houseplants with the precision of a retired mechanical engineer.

“Plants, when they come from the nursery, they come with diseases and bacteria, and people don’t know that,” said Boutahir, a Peoria resident, while sitting among a lush display of houseplants for sale at Relics. “That’s why sometimes they lose them. Before putting them out on the floor, I treat the dirt, I treat the bacteria, I clean the leaves to make them more healthy and more beautiful. If I see that a plant is not doing good, I put them off to the side and treat them more.”

Plants have been a passion for Boutahir since childhood. Growing up in Morocco, he was fascinated by the geometry of their leaves and the myriad colors. Though his mother wouldn’t let him grow plants indoors, once he had his own apartment, Boutahir began to collect both plants and beautiful pots to grow them in.

Beware of that wildflower bouquet:This invasive plant found in Illinois can kill

Though his career took him in a different direction, houseplants always provided a relaxing hobby for Boutahir. After immigrating to the U.S. in 2012, Boutahir went to work for American Buildings in El Paso. He became friends with Deb Opyd, owner of Relics, who noticed the fantastic collection of houseplants in his home.

“One day she said, ‘Rachid, I have some customers asking, "Why don’t you sell plants?"' and I said, ‘If you want to take all of them, just take them.’ And she took six or seven and said she’d try to sell them,” said Boutahir.

It was the start of a small business that has grown over the last few years. After retiring from his day job, Boutahir began selling plants at area markets. He is regularly at Third Sunday Market in Bloomington and will be at the Moss Avenue Sale on Saturday. He's been talking with Opyd about possibly opening a second shop with an emphasis on plants.

Boutahir looks for unusual plants at greenhouses in the Chicago area. He recently bought a van and plans to start traveling a little farther to find his stock.

“I’m planning to go to Michigan and Florida to find different varieties,” he said. “In Florida, because of the weather, they have lots of varieties I’m sure I haven’t seen yet. I’m sure I’m going to discover a lot. And then in Michigan, I don’t know why, they have big greenhouses.”

More local news:Forced to move because of a car wash, Relics gift shop expands to a new Peoria location

Boutahir looks for unusual plants. The shelves at Relics are filled with a stunning variety of philodendrons, with leaf colors ranging from a pale lemony green to variegated stripes. There are also some unusual sansevieria, or snake plants, including a variegated variety and one with round, tubular spikes resembling spears.

“This one is very rare,” said Boutahir, holding up a small hoya rope plant, with stiff, curly leaves on long vines. Rounding out the selection are several Chinese money plants and a gigantic ponytail palm. Boutahir even has edible mushrooms available. They come in boxes.

“You cut open the side of the box and it grows out the box,” he said. “You can do it four times, for each side of the box.”

Boutahir grows plants in his carport and in his basement under grow lights. While he was still working as an engineer, he would stay up late at night tending them – an activity he found extremely therapeutic.

“All the stress just goes away,” he said. “I tell Alexa, 'Put on some music.' When I’m done, I feel very rested. It’s as if I’ve been fishing.”

Leslie Renken can be reached at 309-370-5087 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.

