ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Judge Allows Federal Lawsuit to Continue – Suit Charges ‘Violent’ Sacramento Police Violate Rights of Racial Justice Protestors, Protect ‘White Supremacists’

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, CA – A 74-page federal lawsuit seeking to end Sacramento police violence against peaceful demonstrators opposing the brutal tactics of police in the deaths of people of color around the U.S. will move forward after a federal judge turned down the city’s motion to dismiss pleading, the plaintiffs announced...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 2

Dan Barnhart
3d ago

How many of these "peaceful protests end in violence?" These ignorant judges continue to award POC money because they never start the fight. Saw plenty in Seattle and it was generally a black person throwing the first bottle or punch. In the past two years there has been do much ignorance shown by all races but it is the white that gets blamed. As I said, ignorance!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Looking Back: United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor – Part 1

Jeffrey Deskovic Speaking in Davis in 2019 at the Annual Vanguard Event. “Looking back” will feature reprints of articles that Jeff previously wrote while a columnist at The Westchester Guardian, which encompass topics that are applicable here in CA as well as across the country and not simply applicable to NY.
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teens Accused Of Brandishing Firearms In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several teenagers were arrested for brandishing stolen handguns near 21st Street and Florin Road in Sacramento, said the Sacramento Police Department. After receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens about a group of teens brandishing firearms, a Sacramento Police Department helicopter was dispatched. Officers say they observed two individuals matching the descriptions run into a backyard. Officers safely contacted and detained the individuals who were both found to be 18-year-old men. Two discarded handguns were also discovered, one of which had been reported stolen. Both suspects were determined to be prohibited from possessing firearms and were booked for additional related offenses at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Yolo County Honors Juneteenth with Celebration

By Neshmia Alam DAVIS, CA — On June 5, 2022, Yolo County held its Juneteenth Holiday Celebration, ... The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Black People#Racial Justice#The Sacramento Police#The Police Department
news24-680.com

Major Incident Under Investigation In Crockett Friday

A significant portion of downtown Crockett was sealed off Friday as police investigated a reported shooting in a nearby location. On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office released the following:. On Friday, June 17, 2022, at about 8:32 PM, Bay Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a home on the 1200...
CROCKETT, CA
vallejosun.com

Benicia police dog mauled man after ‘accidental’ release

BENICIA – A Benicia police dog freed itself from an officer’s car and bit a man’s neck, causing a severe injury, when officers were investigating a report of shots fired last year, according to records obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Police later determined that there was actually...
BENICIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRA.com

Man sentenced to life for molesting 6 kids across 3 NorCal counties

A man accused of molesting six children in three Northern California counties will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeffrey Aiello was sentenced to 100 years to life on Tuesday. Prosecutors said he molested young girls from 1999 to 2015 in El Dorado, Contra Costa and Nevada counties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy