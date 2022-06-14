Judge Allows Federal Lawsuit to Continue – Suit Charges ‘Violent’ Sacramento Police Violate Rights of Racial Justice Protestors, Protect ‘White Supremacists’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several teenagers were arrested for brandishing stolen handguns near 21st Street and Florin Road in Sacramento, said the Sacramento Police Department. After receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens about a group of teens brandishing firearms, a Sacramento Police Department helicopter was dispatched. Officers say they observed two individuals matching the descriptions run into a backyard. Officers safely contacted and detained the individuals who were both found to be 18-year-old men. Two discarded handguns were also discovered, one of which had been reported stolen. Both suspects were determined to be prohibited from possessing firearms and were booked for additional related offenses at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

