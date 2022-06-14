ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

55th annual Snake Alley Art Fair

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington, IA- The Arts Center of Burlington will present the 55th annual...

Pen City Current

PRIDE supporters color up 7th Street festival

FORT MADISON – Despite a welcomed shade cast by Fort Madison’s historic downtown buildings, rainbows appeared all over 7th Street as the city’s first PRIDE festival was held Thursday evening. Hundreds of people of all ages, from children sporting rainbow clothes and accents to senior citizens mingling...
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Township sets three-day rummage sale

A Moline Township Rummage Sale will be Wednesday-Friday, June 22-24, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 620 18th St., Moline. Items will include clothing, household items, toys, and more. Most everything is free to the public. Donations will be accepted for the We Care Program that helps people in...
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

2022 Burlington Pride in the Park

Burlington, IA- Burlington pride has announced the return of the Pride in the Park event. Pride in the Park will take place Saturday, June 25th from 10 AM until 4 PM at Crapo Park in Burlington. This is a free, family friendly event with over 50 vendor booths, food trucks, entertainment, and kids activities.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Moline mayor hosting series of “Move With the Mayor” walks

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will be hosting 30 minute “Move With the Mayor™ in different areas around the city through the summer and fall. The walks are a way for the mayor to meet residents and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The first...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

From trashy to treasure — busy QC intersection to get makeover

A prominent downtown Davenport intersection was an eyesore Monday and will be transformed into an eye-catching beauty by talented local artists. The old deteriorating Metro Arts murals on two corners of 4th and Pershing were tagged with graffiti last week, and were covered with white primer by late Tuesday, as a new canvas for the 22-year-old Quad City Arts Metro Arts program.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Two longtime QC music businesses to merge July 1, West to close in Moline

On July 1, 2022, two area family-owned music stores with 200 years of combined experience will make beautiful music together, expanding their services to musicians throughout the greater Quad Cities and surrounding areas. West Music Company is acquiring Griggs Music, and combined resources will provide greater access to top-quality products,...
MOLINE, IL
B100

A One Day Petting Zoo Is Coming To Moline In June

What's better than a petting zoo as a kid? The answer is almost thing. Honestly petting zoos a pretty great for adults too. And this month you and the family can check out the "Colbrese Farms Petting Zoo" on June 22nd. Everyone involved was excited to announce the return of...
MOLINE, IL
B100

3 Things I Noticed That Were The Same Between Cedar Rapids And Quad Cities After Moving

I've lived all over Iowa, I grew up in Solon Iowa, then moved up to Cedar Rapids my 8th-grade year, and lived there for the rest of my childhood, and early adult life. I was a bit nervous when I finally decided to move up to Davenport thanks to this job, but thankfully both cities are really similar... For better and worse. I honestly felt right at home when I got here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Family pet parishes in Burlington fire

Burlington, IA- One family pet was killed as the result of a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 2:47 AM Thursday, June 16th the Burlington Fire Department was alerted to a house fire at 1210 North Central Avenue in Burlington. The acting Battalion Chief and a police...
BURLINGTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Moline youth drag show canceled after threats

Clock Inc. has canceled a youth drag show planned for Saturday out of safety concerns. A nonprofit based in Rock Island, Clock was founded to provide a community center and services for the LGBT+ community. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. The Youth Drag Workshop was a planned part of...
MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: West Burlington pool reopens after shooting; Juneteenth events in the region; two dead of gunshots in Abingdon

The West Burlington Municipal Pool reopened Friday after a shooting there earlier this week. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon and found 28-year-old Devontae Richardson bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face. He was transferred to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
B100

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in the Quad Cities?

We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews responded to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. Crews responded about 8:45 to the West 14th and Sturdevant streets, according to firefighters. When crews arrived at the house it was found the fire was coming out the back windows. The fire department went...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

New Elected FFA State President from McDonough County

The 2022-2023 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected Thursday, June 16 in Springfield. After an exciting, in-person and virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office:. President: Rachel Hood of Industry (McDonough County); Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter. Vice President: Derek Sample of Sesser (Franklin County); Sesser-Valier...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

June is a lucky month to be from the Quad Cities when it comes to lottery jackpots. Christine Sanders of Davenport won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game on June 2. Then Rran Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 in their “Supreme” scratch game on June 10. Now Jean Miller of Davenport has […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 17, 2022

06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
LEE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg street to close for sewer repair

North Seminary Street at North Street in Galesburg is scheduled to be closed to through traffic Thursday, June 16 beginning at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting, for sanitary sewer repair. The work is anticipated to be finished at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
GALESBURG, IL

