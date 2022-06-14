55th annual Snake Alley Art Fair

FORT MADISON – Despite a welcomed shade cast by Fort Madison’s historic downtown buildings, rainbows appeared all over 7th Street as the city’s first PRIDE festival was held Thursday evening. Hundreds of people of all ages, from children sporting rainbow clothes and accents to senior citizens mingling...
A Moline Township Rummage Sale will be Wednesday-Friday, June 22-24, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 620 18th St., Moline. Items will include clothing, household items, toys, and more. Most everything is free to the public. Donations will be accepted for the We Care Program that helps people in...
Burlington, IA- Burlington pride has announced the return of the Pride in the Park event. Pride in the Park will take place Saturday, June 25th from 10 AM until 4 PM at Crapo Park in Burlington. This is a free, family friendly event with over 50 vendor booths, food trucks, entertainment, and kids activities.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will be hosting 30 minute “Move With the Mayor™ in different areas around the city through the summer and fall. The walks are a way for the mayor to meet residents and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The first...
A prominent downtown Davenport intersection was an eyesore Monday and will be transformed into an eye-catching beauty by talented local artists. The old deteriorating Metro Arts murals on two corners of 4th and Pershing were tagged with graffiti last week, and were covered with white primer by late Tuesday, as a new canvas for the 22-year-old Quad City Arts Metro Arts program.
On July 1, 2022, two area family-owned music stores with 200 years of combined experience will make beautiful music together, expanding their services to musicians throughout the greater Quad Cities and surrounding areas. West Music Company is acquiring Griggs Music, and combined resources will provide greater access to top-quality products,...
When my parents ran a gift shop growing up, we would always go to Sam's Club in Davenport to load up on wholesale candy. Being the fat kid, I was in charge of inventory. Both, making sure we had enough for the customers and also quality control. You can be...
What's better than a petting zoo as a kid? The answer is almost thing. Honestly petting zoos a pretty great for adults too. And this month you and the family can check out the "Colbrese Farms Petting Zoo" on June 22nd. Everyone involved was excited to announce the return of...
I've lived all over Iowa, I grew up in Solon Iowa, then moved up to Cedar Rapids my 8th-grade year, and lived there for the rest of my childhood, and early adult life. I was a bit nervous when I finally decided to move up to Davenport thanks to this job, but thankfully both cities are really similar... For better and worse. I honestly felt right at home when I got here.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Discussions about gun control seem to be happening everywhere across the United States following yet another shooting that took the lives of three individuals in Alabama Thursday — everywhere except the Scott County Gun Show that kicked off its sales Friday evening in Davenport's Beyond the Baseline.
Burlington, IA- One family pet was killed as the result of a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 2:47 AM Thursday, June 16th the Burlington Fire Department was alerted to a house fire at 1210 North Central Avenue in Burlington. The acting Battalion Chief and a police...
Clock Inc. has canceled a youth drag show planned for Saturday out of safety concerns. A nonprofit based in Rock Island, Clock was founded to provide a community center and services for the LGBT+ community. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. The Youth Drag Workshop was a planned part of...
The West Burlington Municipal Pool reopened Friday after a shooting there earlier this week. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon and found 28-year-old Devontae Richardson bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face. He was transferred to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals...
We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
For longtime residents of Paoli and Montrose, a building along Paoli Road holds a special place in their memories. The 21,000-square-foot building along the banks of the Sugar River at 6858 Paoli Road is a former factory, which area farmers and landowners fondly recall as a source of dairy delicacies.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. Crews responded about 8:45 to the West 14th and Sturdevant streets, according to firefighters. When crews arrived at the house it was found the fire was coming out the back windows. The fire department went...
The 2022-2023 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected Thursday, June 16 in Springfield. After an exciting, in-person and virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office:. President: Rachel Hood of Industry (McDonough County); Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter. Vice President: Derek Sample of Sesser (Franklin County); Sesser-Valier...
June is a lucky month to be from the Quad Cities when it comes to lottery jackpots. Christine Sanders of Davenport won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game on June 2. Then Rran Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 in their “Supreme” scratch game on June 10. Now Jean Miller of Davenport has […]
06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
North Seminary Street at North Street in Galesburg is scheduled to be closed to through traffic Thursday, June 16 beginning at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting, for sanitary sewer repair. The work is anticipated to be finished at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
