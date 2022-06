JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 44 year-old woman was injured after what’s being reported as an accidental shooting. Police were dispatched at around 4:30 PM Friday to the 500 block of 2nd Ave. NE where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. Ringdahl Ambulance transported the victim to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center where she was stabilized. She was later airlifted to Fargo.

