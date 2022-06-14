ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie Wilson, former Rangers and Scotland winger, dies aged 85

 5 days ago
Davie Wilson in action for Scotland against England at Wembley Stadium in April 1965.

The former Rangers and Scotland winger Davie Wilson has died at the age of 85. Wilson made 373 appearances for the club between 1957 and 1967, and also won 22 caps for Scotland.

His family announced in August last year that Wilson had stopped attending matches at Ibrox due to “ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia issues”.

“Rangers Football Club are today extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player Davie Wilson at the age of 85,” said the club. “The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Davie.”

Wilson won 11 domestic trophies during his career at Ibrox and was also part of the team that reached the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1961. After leaving Rangers in 1967 at the age of 28, he went on to make more than 100 appearances for Dundee United, before finishing his playing career at Dumbarton.

Wilson managed Dumbarton, whom he led into the Scottish Premier League in 1984, and also had a spell at Queen of the South.

