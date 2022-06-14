ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Dancing With Our Stars Raises Over $684,000

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. JOSEPH -- The annual Dancing With Our Stars event raised an unprecedented amount of money. This year's fundraiser was held Monday night and was back in person...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Breakfast on the Farm This Weekend

PRINCETON -- Breakfast on the farm will start this weekend off right. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Breakfast on the Farm Saturday, June 18th, at the Haubenschild farm in Princeton. The 2,500 cow dairy is run by three generations focused on conservation, renewable energy, and food production. The goal of Breakfast...
PRINCETON, MN
WJON

A Slice Of Americana At Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen

It can sometimes feel like the entire world is hanging on by a thread, especially if you are a social media user. Abortion, gun control, inflation... all the news seems bad lately. However, in the real world, things can still be quite good. Case in point a trip to the...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Two Days of Fun in Avon for Spunktacular Days

AVON -- Avon will celebrate with its annual Spunktacular Days on Friday and Saturday. There's a food court, beer garden, and kids' activities on both days. Friday includes the 4th annual car show starting at 5:00 p.m. and live music starting at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday there's a 5K and...
WJON

New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th. Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MN
Society
City
Saint Joseph, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Society
WJON

Thank You, Sartell!

With the price of gas food entertainment everything rising exponentially lately, my family has really been focusing on free (or close to free) entertainment this summer. We have checked out the bike rodeo in Sartell, the new playground in Sauk Rapids, hit up Family Fun Days in Waite Park... it's been a blast! As it turns out, you don't HAVE to spend a bunch of money to have a memorable outing with the family!
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Kansas to Perform this August at The Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK -- Another national act has been added to this summer's line-up at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. It was announced Tuesday morning that Kansas will be taking the stage on Saturday, August 6th at 7:00 p.m. with special guests Head East. Tickets will go on sale to...
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Cold Spring/Richmond K9 Officer Riley Dies

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

The Role Security and Police Play at the Ledge Amphitheater

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park has a full schedule of events planned this summer with some of the shows already complete. Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud joined me on WJON today. He says the Ledge is owned by the city of Waite Park but the venue is leased out to New West who is the production company that brings in the acts/bands and they also pay for the security.
WAITE PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Sctcc Women#Stem Trades
WJON

Transition from Old to New Pleasantview Underway

SAUK RAPIDS -- It's out with the old and in with the new at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says during the first full week of this month the staff spent time removing everything from the old building. They are in the abatement process right now before the actual teardown can begin.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Becker Freedom Days This Week

BECKER -- Becker’s annual Freedom Days returns this week. The events kick off Monday with the Becker Boy Scout Bar-B-Que Bash in the Becker Furniture World parking lot. Judging and serving starts at 3:00, with cash prizes and trophies for the best ribs. Tuesday, an ice cream social and...
BECKER, MN
WJON

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WJON

Sartell City Staff Taking Over Operations of Community Center

SARTELL -- As the city of Sartell continues to create their own Parks Department, some changes are coming to the current Community Center Operations Agreement. Sartell Community Education has been handling the daily operations at the Community Center since 2019. City staff and Sartell-St. Stephen School District staff have been...
SARTELL, MN
klfdradio.com

Parade of Band Results

The Parade of Bands took place last evening in Litchfield. Lake City took first place in Class-A, while Sartell-St. Stephen took first place in Class-AA, and Milaca received the grand champion award. Milaca also had best winds, best drum line and best drum major. Lake City had the best color...
LITCHFIELD, MN
B105

West of Duluth is a $12 Million Private Peninsula Estate with 6 Guest Homes

Just a couple of hours west of Duluth in Pequot Lakes is an estate unlike anything I have ever seen before, it's basically a private resort on a private peninsula. Located on the Whitefish Chain north of Brainerd on Whitefish Lake is this incredible estate built on a 3.17-acre peninsula with the main house, 6 guest houses, plus a guest suite above the garage, in total there are 19 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.
DULUTH, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Annandale native seeks top law job

James Schultz, 36, an Annandale area native and 2004 AHS graduate, recently won the Minnesota Republican Party’s endorsement to seek the Office of Minnesota Attorney General, currently held by Democrat Keith Ellison. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more of your community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
WJON

Sartell Baseball Falls in Consolation Championship

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 5-2 to Park High School in the consolation championship in the Class 4-A state tournament Wednesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The Sabres beat Andover 8-3 in the consolation semifinals earlier in the day in Minneapolis. Sartell finishes the season 15-12.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Sartell Mayor Presents State of City

SARTELL -- This month’s Sartell Chamber of Commerce meeting featured a State of the City update. Mayor Ryan Fitzhum’s address Tuesday hit two main themes. One is active and one is emerging. That's how we look at our community and what's happening in our community. From an active perspective, we're going to touch on some of the road projects happening; some of the pedestrian trails that we're improving. Some of the emerging and growth areas is business development. You know, 2021, we have over $45 million in construction both residential and commercial combined.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Sartell Baseball Tops Andover at State Tourney

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team defeated Andover 8-3 in the consolation semifinals of the Class 4-A state tournament at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The Sabres are playing Park High School this afternoon at Parade Stadium for the consolation title. Sartell improves to 15-11.
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

Originally published on June 13 FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy