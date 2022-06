Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with hate crimes related to an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn, according to police. Police said in May that the 18-year-old victim wearing traditional Jewish attire near the corner of East 18th Street and Avenue M in Midwood was approached by a male, who demanded the victim say something about Palestine. The suspect then punched the victim in his right eye, and ran off.

