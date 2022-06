Emergency crews are searching for a man who fell off a boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday evening. Worcester police said they received a call just before 6 p.m. saying that two men had fallen off a boat on the lake. One of them was located and the search for the second man is ongoing but is now being considered a recovery and not a rescue mission.

