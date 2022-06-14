Charlize Theron Is The latest A-lister To Make The Mullet Look Chic

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Although her family’s presence in Hollywood is well-known, Hailey Bieber has yet to announce any plans for an acting career. (She’s one of the few models still holding out!) That said, if her latest look is any indication, she’d fit right in with the cast of the inevitable next Matrix sequel, prequel, spin-off, revival, or reboot. While promoting her new beauty line, Rhode, in Manhattan this week, Bieber stepped out in a hip-hugging Sportmax turtleneck dress in a look styled by Dani Michelle. Pairing the sophisticated long-sleeve look with tiny black sunglasses, she called to mind a modern-day Trinity. (Perhaps sans stilettos.)
