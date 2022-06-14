Why homeless organizations in Oregon are become landlords

The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a dramatic increase in excess deaths in Alaska in 2020 and 2021. That’s according to a recent report from the state’s Department of Health and Social Services. The report measured the deaths Alaska saw in those years against the deaths the department would have expected to see based on historical trends. And it shows COVID-19 played a big role in driving those deaths up.
The American West hasn’t seen a drought like the one its experiencing now in more than 1,200 years. In New Mexico, it’s fueled early, recording-breaking wildfires. “When I first became State Engineer in 2003, we used to around 4 million acre feet of water a year,” John D’Antonio, New Mexico’s former top water official, says.
Parts of Southern California are several weeks into mandatory water restrictions. The state's worst drought on record has officials imposing tough rules to cut outdoor water use at people's homes. But water shortages are being felt beyond private yards. Caleigh Wells from member station KCRW takes us to some other hard-hit places.
In Illinois, the state's child welfare agency is one of the entities in charge of what happens to kids and teens charged in crimes. But some youth are staying locked up in jail for weeks or months after they should have been released. That's because the agency can't find a better place for them to live. As Patrick Smith of member station WBEZ reports, it's part of a national problem for young people in both the criminal justice and foster care systems.
A heatwave has gripped the middle third of the U.S. Texas residents have dealt with triple-digit temperatures for nearly two weeks. That's unusual for June. And forecasts show more extreme heat to come, KUT's Jill Ament reports, that has Texans trying to stay cool. JILL AMENT, BYLINE: About 30 miles...
The state is still counting ballots for the special primary election to fill Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. As of Wednesday, Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III, Independent Al Gross and Democrat Mary Peltola all seemed poised to move on to the final ranked-choice race in August. But those results aren’t official — yet. The state's Division of Elections hopes to certify results by June 25.
