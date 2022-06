An uprooted tree in Bellwood a day after a supercell thunderstorm ravaged the Chicago area on Monday. | File. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The villages of Bellwood and Broadview have joined Westchester in issuing formal local state of emergency declarations to aid in cleanup efforts after a supercell thunderstorm ravaged the area on Monday, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson announced on Wednesday evening.

