Miami, FL

Man Shot to Death in Southwest Miami Intersection: Police

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a southwest Miami intersection that left one man dead. Miami Police responded to...

www.nbcmiami.com

WSVN-TV

Victims drive themselves to hospital after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami closed off an intersection following a shooting. It occurred Sunday morning in US 1 and Southwest 22nd Avenue. They said around 2:30 a.m., a car with six people inside was driving northbound when they were shot at, five of them struck by gunfire. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot near Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI - A man was shot near the Rickenbacker Causeway on Saturday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. and described the victim as a man in his 20s. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The motive of the shooting is unclear. Police continue to investigate. 
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on Rickenbacker Causeway: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting on the Rickenbacker Causeway near William Powell Bridge. Miami-Dade police responded to a person shot at 3000 Rickenbacker Causeway, near William Powell Bridge at around 4:30 a.m. Officers said the victim was a man in his 20s and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police identify and arrest suspect involved in fatal shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police identified and arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in Miami. It all began Tuesday morning after detectives found the body of the victim near Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street. During their investigation, police recovered the victim’s cell phone at...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Rare Ammo, Anonymous Tip Lead Miami Police to Murder Suspect: Officials

Rare ammunition and an anonymous tip led detectives to a gunman who fatally shot another man in Little Havana, officials said. Pablo Mena-Valdes, 61, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting, an arrest report said. According to the report, the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Officers arrest suspect after Miami Gardens double shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officers arrested a suspect accused of wounding two people during a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens. Witnesses said the shooting was at about 2 p.m. outside of a barber shop along South State Road 7 near Northwest 193rd Street. Officers arrested the suspect...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
foxsports640.com

Miami area man dies in police-involved shooting

Authorities in Miami are currently investigating a police-involved shooting that left one person dead. The incident occurred Wednesday at an apartment complex located at 8002 SW 149th Avenue. Officials say…
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

2 Injured in Shooting at Miami Gardens Shopping Plaza

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday at a shopping plaza in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. in the area of 200 193rd Street, where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Footage from Chopper 6 showed paramedics rushing to treat a man...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

4, including child, injured in Coral Springs vehicle fire

MIAMI - Four people, including one child, were injured following a vehicle fire in Coral Springs. Coral Springs Fire Rescue said it happened in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.They said there were a total of four patients, three of them were taken Broward Health Coral Springs.One child, with serious injuries, was taken via BSO Air Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.  No word on the child's condition or what may have started the fire. 
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Charged in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Plantation

A hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Plantation over a year ago has resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Lauderhill man. Jaden Perry had just turned 18 about three weeks before he got behind the wheel of a 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 on Feb. 1, 2021, according to the arrest report.
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in 2020 Miami-Dade Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old Takes Plea Deal

One of two men charged in the 2020 shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Miami-Dade has accepted a plea deal that gives him a 30-year prison sentence. Antonio Robinson agreed to the deal Friday after he was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the July 2020 drive-by shooting that killed Alana Washington and left three other people including a 2-year-old wounded.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
timesnewsexpress.com

2 bodies recovered, 10 rescued from Miami boat crash

US Coast Guard Southeast and partner agencies on Friday rescued 10 people and recovered two bodies after two boats collided off Key Biscayne near Miami. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach small boat and helicopter crews rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered a second body from the water.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Pointing Gun at Carload of Kids in Road Rage Incident

Two carloads of kids and a pregnant woman found themselves in the middle of a road rage incident in Hallandale Beach, resulting in the arrest of an armed mother, police said. Annel Azucena Frias, 36, was driving a Cadillac Escalade and exiting Interstate 95 onto Hallandale Beach Boulevard Thursday morning when she almost collided with another car, according to the arrest report.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Stole Thousands Posing as Miami Real Estate Agent: Police

A man has been arrested after he was caught posing as a real estate agent in Miami and stealing thousands of dollars from several people, authorities said. Miami Police arrested 25-year-old Jeremy Antonio Rivera and charged him with several counts of organized scheme to defraud, unlawful use of a communications device, acting as a real estate broker without a license, and grand theft.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal SW Miami shooting under investigation

MIAMI - City of Miami police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Little Havana.  Police said it happened Tuesday at around 3:45 a.m., in the area of SW 8th Street and 12th Court. Police tell CBS4 they responded to a ShotSpotter alert. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. "We don't know how this happened," said Miami police spokesperson Kiara Delva. "The victim had just been standing outside of his vehicle when he was involved in some sort of verbal altercation with another subject before being shot," said Delva. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows what appears to be the victim's car pulling up and parking along the side of the road."We're not sure of the motive behind the shooting nor are we sure of what the altercation was about,"  added Delva.The deadly shooting happened right outside of a woman's home. She told CBS4 she didn't hear anything and that she doesn't know the victim.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade fugitive accused of fraud awaits extradition after arrest in Spain

MIAMI – A woman who was accused of defrauding a 93-year-old man in Hialeah was arrested in Spain after being on the run for about a year, authorities reported on Friday. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the extradition unit was working with the U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies to bring Hadee Toledo back for prosecution.
HIALEAH, FL

