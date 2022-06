FBI investigators have removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Law enforcement officers were seen loading the appliance on a truck after they swarmed a property in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.Harmony was five when she disappeared sometime between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but the police did not find out she was missing for two years.Investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.It is the second time that the property has been searched. Law enforcement searched...

