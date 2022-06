MERIDIAN, Calif. — Motorists may expect travel delays Thursday, June 23, on State Highway 20 at the Meridian Bridge on the Sutter-Colusa County line. The bridge is scheduled to be closed intermittently between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. as Caltrans crews open the swing bridge to conduct their annual routine inspection of the historic steel structure over the Sacramento River.

MERIDIAN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO