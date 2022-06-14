Alabama Snubbed on Top 100 Restaurants in the United States List

There are a lot of strange things that happen in the state of Alabama but I think this is by far the strangest thing I've ever seen. Usually, during big holidays, you'll see a lot of people at cemeteries visiting their loved ones for many different reasons. Maybe they're visiting a grandmother, parents, or a sibling. In this man's this Alabama man's case, he visits his fiancee.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO