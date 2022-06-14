ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Snubbed on Top 100 Restaurants in the United States List

By Mary K
 3 days ago
One thing about me is that I love a good meal. From fine dining to a hole in the wall, if it’s good, I’m there. Plus we have such amazing dining options across the Yellowhammer State. Food brings people together. Mary K’s Dining Rules. When we...

Heat Advisory Prepares Alabamians for a Hot Week Ahead

Please note that information has been UPDATED on the length of the heat advisory and projected heat index values. Over the weekend temperatures were on the rise. The potential for dangerous heat values is affecting the middle part of the United States this week. This includes a good portion of Alabama as well.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Won’t Be So HOT This Summer

Are you a fan of hot and spicy like I am? Well if your go-to for some heat is Sriracha sauce, we may possibly have a shortage of our favorite condiment. So how did this happen? How could there be a shortage of Sriracha sauce? Well, let me explain. Ok…...
ALABAMA STATE
Possible Gusty Winds, Hail Today for West Alabama

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 343 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ALC003-023-025-035-047-053-091-097-099-119-129-131-110100- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0343.220610T1840Z-220611T0100Z/ AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN CHOCTAW CLARKE CONECUH DALLAS ESCAMBIA MARENGO MOBILE MONROE SUMTER WASHINGTON WILCOX. We are closely watching the severe weather potential across southwest portions of our Townsquare Media...
ALABAMA STATE
NWS Warns Alabamians of Rising Temperatures, Issues Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a HEAT ADVISORY as heat index values are expected to reach 105 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat Advisory Timeframe. The heat advisory starts Monday, June 13 at Noon until 6:00 p.m. Alabama Counties Under...
Expect Active Weather Today, Friday in West, Central Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm for the following Townsquare Media Coverage Areas:. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa and north central Bibb Counties through 215 PM CDT... At 142 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mercedes Benz Of Alabama, or 14 miles east of Holt, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Vance, Woodstock, West Blocton, Tannehill Ironworks State Park, Mercedes Benz Of Alabama, North Bibb, Green Pond, Caffee Junction and Hebron.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

