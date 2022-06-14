ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Public LIbrary Board and Knoxville City Council Hold a Work Session Discuss Dixie Gebhardt House

By Scott Dailey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville City Council and the Knoxville Public Library Board held a work session Monday to discuss solutions for the Dixie Gebhardt House. The Library board recommended that the house be...

Knoxville City Council to Discuss Proposed Process for the Future of The Dixie Gebhardt House

The Knoxville City Council will meet in a regular session on Mondy. The council will have a discussion and Possible action on the Proposed Process to Consider The Future Of The Dixie Gebhardt House. The council has three possible options for the home. Relocation of the home by a third party, acquisition of the home by a third party, and demolition of the building by the Public Library, who would build and operate the Dixie Gebhardt Park. Council will discuss requesting staff to obtain estimates of relocation and demolition and also work with the library board on obtaining estimates for the park option. The council will consider setting salaries/wages for City officers and non-collective bargaining unit employees for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The council will also consider approval of Storefront Improvement Grants For 110 W. Robinson, 114 W. Robinson, 101 E. Robinson, 306 E. Robinson, 123 E. Main, 217 E. Main, And A Facade Improvement Grant For 125 S. Third, The council will also consider a resolution Supporting The East Village Housing Project And Cartwright Properties Application For Workforce Housing Tax Credits.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola City Council to Discuss Budget Amendment

The Indianola City Council meets in regular session and a special study session Monday. The council will consider appointments to the Hometown Pride Committee, a FY2023 budget amendment, and a site plan amendment for the properties at 1010 N Jefferson Way before going into closed session to the purchase or sale of real estate.
INDIANOLA, IA
2022 Marion County Fair Queen Crowned

The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Pella School Board Returns for First Summer Meeting

The Pella School Board met for the first time this summer on Thursday. The board approved change orders to ongoing construction contracts for the HVAC upgrades at Pella High School and tennis court construction at Caldwell Park. Resolutions to approve additional transfers and updates to the ongoing issuance of bonds were also passed, as were those to approve a nursing services contract for the upcoming academic year and several changes to the building, department, and employee handbooks. The board also restored breakfast and lunch fees with those returning in the upcoming school year to their 2019-20 rates, and also passed a 28E Agreement with WEST Academy in Newton.
PELLA, IA
Work Continues on Different Segment of University Street

University Street from Carson to Farmer in Pella is now closed to through traffic while the water main is replaced. This road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Contact the Public Works Department at 628-1601 with questions.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Police Department Hosting Community Engagement Night

The Indianola Police Department is hosting a Community Engagement Night with the public about an active shooter and threat response by the department. School Resource Officer Jay Hackett will discuss A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), while Sergeant Rick Largesse will talk about the department’s response in the event of an active shooter or active threat, and will give a presentation geared towards business owners and managers. The Community Engagement Night will be on Thursday, June 23rd from 6-8pm in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- Knoxville School Board

Our guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Knoxville Community School District Superintendent Cassi Pearson and Business Manager Craig Mobley as we talk about the most recent School Board meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS |...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Knoxville School Board Approves Contract Modification

The Knoxville School Board approved a contract modification for the Director of Special Education at their meeting this week. Knoxville School District Superintendent Cassi Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the contracts. “We have a Director of Special Education, which was a new position for us this year as in...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Be A Hero Pool Party in Indianola on Saturday

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party Saturday, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be Saturday from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville Chamber to Hold Ridiculous Days

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will Hold Ridiculous Days on Saturday, June 18, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm in Downtown Knoxville. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is the second year we have held Ridiculous Days and it has doubled in...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Second Indianola Chamber Friday Night Live Concert Next Week

The second of three Indianola Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live concerts is next Friday, featuring Past Vertical. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the Friday Night Live concerts provide a family friendly entertainment venue and is a budget-conscious, easy way to get out of the house and enjoy spending time with other members of the community. The concert is at Memorial Park from 7 to 9:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Indianola – School Board Recap

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Superintendent Art Sathoff about the most recent Indianola School Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola School Board Reviews Mental Health Data

The Indianola School Board reviewed the District Mental Health System Data at their meeting Tuesday, which included an Equine Therapy Program pilot. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News the program partners with Camp Wesley Woods and mental health therapists for students to spend time with horses. Sathoff also said the program, despite being in its beginning stage and with limited students, was a huge success.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Schools to Offer Hospitality Management Class

The Indianola School Board approved the creation of a new class for the 2022-23 school year, Hospitality Management as part of their Family and Consumer Science program. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News the board has been putting a priority on getting students ready for any career they choose, and this class is another part of that push.
INDIANOLA, IA
Thursdays in Pella Focuses on Non-Profit Organizations

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella was “A Family Affair” and highlighted local non-profit organizations. Those groups had a variety of activities and booths scattered throughout Central Park. The annual Bike Rodeo returned for safety checks with obstacle courses as well. Iowa’s Youngest Magician Kayleigh Roger was on stage before the City Band concluded festivities. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer. Next week’s theme is “Let the Games Begin.”
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Retiring Teachers

In total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving on after this academic year concludes this summer. Robert Boots, Joan Nikkel, Bryant Hancock, and Lisa Witzenburg discuss the end of their time in the Pella Community School District. Podcast: Play in new window |...
PELLA, IA
Indianola Fire Department Heat Safety Information

With the heat of summer here, those spending time outdoors should take proper precautions to being outside in the sun. If you are planning on being outside for an extended amount of time to drink plenty of water, and to watch for signs of being overheated such as extreme fatigue, nausea, or a headache, and if you need to take a break in the shade or air-conditioning to do so. Soukup also said if there are any questions if someone is dealing with a heat-related illness, do not hesitate to call 911.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville Theater Students to Perform at Theater Awards

Knoxville High School theater students received recognition for their performance in Descendants: The Musical, from the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and will perform at the inter-school Finale Medley during the IHSMA awards in Des Moines on Saturday, June 18. Those performing include Hayden Hudson, Mason Hatch, Kailan Ethell, Johanna Leonard, and Madi Day-Suhr. The performance will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center and will begin at 7:00 pm.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Former Vermeer Construction Director Faces Federal Charges

A former manager at Vermeer Corporation faces charges for alleged bid-fixing during the construction of the organization’s new Eco Center following the July 2018 tornado. Roger Bradford faces a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and faces trial that’s currently scheduled to begin on August 1st. Viorel Draghia, owner of the Virginia based Draghia Painting & Contracting, pleaded guilty to the charges filed this past spring and Bradford has pleaded not guilty, according to a report by the Des Moines Register.
DES MOINES, IA

