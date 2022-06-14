Sting Announces Return of Las Vegas Residency ‘Sting: My Songs’
river1037.com
4 days ago
Sting is headed back to Sin City! On Monday (June 13), the superstar heralded the return of his Las Vegas residency Sting: My Songs. “I can’t imagine a better place to be,” the singer told People in an interview about the news. “Vegas is an attraction. You are in the middle...
Kelly Osbourne is on the hunt for a new home for her growing family! The 37-year-old former reality star was spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles on May 26 sporting an adorable pair of overalls that fit snuggly around her growing baby belly. The overalls were a light-denim wash and she paired them with a darker denim jacket and black rubber slides. She had her purple hair down. You can see the photos of the middle child of Sharon Osbourne, 69, and Ozzy Osbourne, 73, here.
Ozzy Osbourne is going under the knife for a surgery that could "determine the rest of his life." Speaking on the British talk show, The Talk, last week, Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband is having a "major operation" Monday and that she was returning to Los Angeles to be by his side.
Celine Dion is a woman of many talents and she showcased her artistic side with an amazing new art installation in Las Vegas. The Canadian singer has created an unbelievable life-size baby elephant statue, all for a very important cause. Celine took to Instagram to showcase the very glittery finished...
Mick Jagger has broken his silence after the Rolling Stones’ frontman canceled his shows after he contracted COVID-19. On Wednesday, the music icon spoke out via Instagram for the first time since the news broke. “Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few...
Tickets for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and LA will be released on general sale tomorrow morning (June 17). Three months after the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band, together with the Hawkins Family, announced two star-studded tribute concerts to celebrate his life.The first concert will take place at Wembley Stadium, London on September 3, with the second in Los Angeles taking place at the Kia Forum on September 27.Where to buy tickets in the UKTickets for the London show go on sale on Friday 17 June at 9am on Ticketmaster.Presale tickets are available...
For all of us with dads who had lots going on and who may or may not have been around as much as we needed, there’s a single song that’s perfect for Father’s Day. While the track was made famous by The Temptations, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” was originally written for the Motown band The Undisputed Truth.
For Tarriona “Tank” Ball, frontwoman for the Grammy-nominated band Tank and the Bangas, everything began when she stole a glance at her older sister’s private diary. The two shared a bedroom growing up, so when Tank had the chance, at 11 years old, she peered through the handwritten pages. In them, she found stories, poetic lines, and general expressions that sparked her imagination. She wanted to do that, too—write. Today, Tank can still remember some of the lines. It was those diary entries that would inspire Tank to write her poetry, which then took her to the New Orleans open mics where she would meet her future bandmates. And on May 13, Tank and the Bangas unveiled their latest studio LP, Red Balloon, which showcases the group’s lush sonic chemistry and Tank’s knack for poignant lyricism.
The Rolling Stones are pushing back a concert scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the rock band wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”
The Foo Fighters are coming together to honor their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died in March. Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will take the stage in September for two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. The first show will take place on Sept. 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and the second is set for Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0