COVID-19: Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Watertown-Fort Drum, NY metro area consists of just Jefferson County. As of June 12, there were 19,672.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Watertown residents, the 18th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Watertown-Fort Drum metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Watertown-Fort Drum, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,685,480 29,467.2 78,681 407.8 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 190,012 28,198.4 1,834 272.2 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 23,212 27,342.0 236 278.0 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 62,676 25,912.7 616 254.7 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 168,273 25,792.3 1,414 216.7 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 75,182 25,745.9 1,011 346.2 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 288,200 25,500.5 3,281 290.3 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 28,977 23,017.3 246 195.4 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 196,910 22,357.4 1,502 170.5 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 235,376 21,938.8 2,272 211.8 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 22,238 21,665.6 86 83.8 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 35,308 19,762.1 372 208.2 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 22,199 19,672.6 141 125.0

Sponsored: Tips for Investing:

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.