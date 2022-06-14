This Is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 283,781 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,015 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Grand Rapids-Wyoming , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ottawa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 78,114 confirmed infections in Ottawa County, or 27,502 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ottawa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Grand Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 279 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ottawa County, compared to 259 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Ottawa County, MI 27,502 78,114 279 792 2 Kent County, MI 27,241 175,196 240 1,546 3 Montcalm County, MI 24,724 15,628 337 213 4 Barry County, MI 24,715 14,843 283 170

