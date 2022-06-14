This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 735,885 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,819 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Denver-Aurora-Lakewood , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Adams County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 141,001 confirmed infections in Adams County, or 28,364 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Adams County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Denver area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 265 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Adams County, compared to 207 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Adams County, CO 28,364 141,001 265 1,319 2 Denver County, CO 26,840 186,113 198 1,373 3 Douglas County, CO 25,820 84,847 132 433 4 Arapahoe County, CO 25,778 164,120 190 1,209 5 Jefferson County, CO 23,539 134,272 239 1,364 6 Broomfield County, CO 22,444 14,840 177 117 7 Elbert County, CO 19,923 5,013 159 40 8 Clear Creek County, CO 17,795 1,669 128 12 9 Park County, CO 17,244 2,999 121 21 10 Gilpin County, CO 17,066 1,011 68 4

