This Is the County in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 122,565 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,469 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Youngstown-Warren-Boardman has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Mahoning County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 55,339 confirmed infections in Mahoning County, or 23,950 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Mahoning County than they are across all of the Youngstown area, however. There have been a total of 473 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Mahoning County, in line with 466 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Mahoning County, OH 23,950 55,339 473 1,093 2 Mercer County, PA 21,483 24,196 447 503 3 Trumbull County, OH 21,324 43,030 468 945

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .