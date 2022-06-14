Fight at Luzerne County Hospital Still Under Investigation

Milton, Pa. – State police at Milton are investigating the theft of essential medical supplies from a residence in West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County.
Police say sometime between May 28 and 31, an unknown suspect stole two boxes of Victoza insulin from a residence on Carpenter Road.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former felon in Luzerne County was charged with multiple firearms-related felony charges on Thursday. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced Ibn-Naim Archer was arrested in Plymouth for possessing multiple illegally obtained firearms. Investigators said they found that Archer made false statements on federal and state forms when attempting to […]
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of nine people, including a Hanover Township police officer, who were allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. According to the release, the investigation began in December 2021 into the alleged ringleaders of the organization, Gerinardo Rivera and Ramon Severino Fernandez. Police say […]
LACEYVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — In announcing the arrest of Sara Jane Brown for the alleged theft of tens of thousands of dollars from her neighbor and landlord, District Attorney Joe Peters stated, "It is ironic that June 15, 2022 was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and earlier this month, my office charged that over a four year period Sara Brown took advantage of her relationship and the trust placed in her by Kenneth Bitler, age 71, to steal approximately $80,000 from his accounts."
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Almost nine years after a woman went missing, the man on trial for kidnapping and murder has learned his fate. A judge has found Michael Horvath guilty of the most serious crimes, including criminal homicide and kidnapping in the first degree. Horvath was acquitted on charges...
Danville, Pa. — Several people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road.
Witnesses say a driver headed south on Route 11 in the traveling lane tried to make a turn across the center and opposite lanes, causing a nearly head-on collision with another van headed in the opposite direction shortly after 2 p.m.
The driver of the southbound van was able to climb out of the vehicle on his own, but appeared bloodied and injured, witnesses say. There were two younger children in the vehicle with him, but they did not appear seriously injured.
At least one occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the witness.
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Northumberland County resident was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on June 15. U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Alex Santiago, age 40, was charged with possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm in Mount Carmel. The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years […]
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Schuylkill County coroner confirmed two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators responded to this double-block home on North Fourth Street in the Frackville on Thursday. The coroner said, Megan Beury, 34, and David Zerby, 33, were found dead with gunshot wounds in an...
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Breaking developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation. Criminal charges have been filed against the owner of Vision Home Builders in connection to an unfinished home. The company closed without warning in late April. More than a dozen customers say they are out tens of thousands and have unfinished or […]
Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Sue Snyder, 33, of Williamsport, is facing felony charges of theft and fraud in addition to charges of homicide for the starvation deaths of two of her three children.
Investigators said from a time period of June 1, 2016 to Nov. 30 of 2021, Snyder received $69,866.27 in public benefits administered on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), claiming her two daughters, both of whom were deceased at the time, were alive.
...
BEAVER MEADOWS BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton State Police responded to a call for an unresponsive male in Carbon County due to an overdose on June 13, but according to officials, someone was already on scene helping. Investigators said the man’s neighbor already administered Narcan to the unresponsive man, and by the time troopers arrived […]
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man after they say he was found with an illegal gun and over $1,900 in his possession. According to the Scranton Police Department, on June 11, around 4:00 p.m. officers in the crime unit found two individuals in the 400 block of 10th Avenue. […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a dealership in Luzerne County. State Police say that an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a 2019 Mistubishi Outlander sometime between May 21 and June 11. Investigators said the crime occurred at the Blaise Alexander Chrysler […]
WILLIAMSPORT -- The city of Williamsport cannot rely on insurance to defend a federal lawsuit in which a recently retired police officer claims retaliation was the reason he was bypassed for promotion. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann ruled Friday the city is “out of luck” for insurance coverage...
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a woman missing from Stroudsburg since May. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, Dana Smithers, 45, of Stroudsburg, was reported missing on June 4. Police say Smithers was last seen on May 28, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. on a ring video […]
The Williamsport Bureau Fire has confirmed that an emergency siren emitting from the Penn Street Armory on Wednesday, Jun 15, around 12:30 p.m. had sounded in error.
The sirens were not sounded intentionally, but resulted from a system malfunction which is now under investigation.
In the event of an emergency, the warning sirens serve as a public notice to take precautions, including going inside and monitoring news outlets.
The city has a standard to provide the public ample notice of an emergency warning siren.
The high-speed chase of a PA man wanted on numerous felony drug and assault charges ended when he crashed into two police cars, one of them a state police cruiser, LehighValleyLive reports. Monroe County resident Darius Scott, 44, was taken into custody following the Wednesday, June 15 chase through several...
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — According to Pennsylvania 511, a multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 220 near Athens for about two hours. Reports of the crash came in just after 11:30 Wednesday night. Authorities have not said how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone was hurt.
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY— The Wyoming County district attorney announced the arrest of a Wyoming County woman who allegedly siphoned $80,000 from an older man’s bank account. The Wyoming County District Attorney said Sara Jane Brown allegedly abused her relationship with 71-year-old Kenneth Bitler and stole tens of thousands of dollars from his bank accounts over […]
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police are on the hunt for the man suspected of stealing over $700 worth of cash from a Monroe County pet salon. Pocono Township Police say the burglary happened on May 11 at 9:30 p.m. at the Spoiled Rotten Pet Salon on Stadden Road in Tannersville.
Comments / 0